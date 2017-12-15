Everton Linked With Rekindling Interest In Italy International

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton could renew their interest in Nice striker Mario Balotelli in the summer, it has been claimed.



The former Liverpool man was linked with returning to Merseyside with Everton last summer, but following a good campaign with Nice, the Italian stayed in France.











Balotelli, whose present contract with the French club will expire at the end of the season, has been sparkling form in the present campaign, scoring 15 goals in 20 appearances in all competitions.



It has been suggested that the Italy international will leave Nice next summer and club president Jean-Pierre Rivere has admitted that they will not be able to afford the 27-year-old without European football.





And according to Italian outlet Calcio Mercato, Everton could try to sign Balotelli at the end of the current campaign.

However, it seems the Toffees are not the only team interested in the services of the Italian as Napoli, Torino, Sampdoria, Borussia Dortmund and Zenit Saint Petersburg are also mulling offering Balotelli a new home.



Balotelli’s last spell in England was a forgettable as he managed to score just four goals in 28 games for Liverpool.



He has rediscovered his form since joining Nice in 2016, with the temperamental player netting 17 goals in 28 appearances last season.

