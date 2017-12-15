I Don’t Need To Say Much – Mauricio Pochettino On Spurs’ Motivation To Down Manchester City

Follow @insidefutbol





Mauricio Pochettino believes he will not need to say anything to his Tottenham Hotspur players to motivate them against Manchester City.



Pep Guardiola's men boast an eleven-point lead at the top of the Premier League standings and are unbeaten so far in league action, leading many to already dub the Citizens champions elect.











Clubs hoping to close the gap on Manchester City are hoping Spurs can hand Guardiola's men a defeat which could stop them in their tracks.



And Pochettino believes he will need to say little to motivate his players before they step out at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday evening.





" There's always motivation to play this type of game", he said at a press conference.