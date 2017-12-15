XRegister
06 October 2016

15/12/2017 - 21:34 GMT

I Don’t Need To Say Much – Mauricio Pochettino On Spurs’ Motivation To Down Manchester City

 




Mauricio Pochettino believes he will not need to say anything to his Tottenham Hotspur players to motivate them against Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola's men boast an eleven-point lead at the top of the Premier League standings and are unbeaten so far in league action, leading many to already dub the Citizens champions elect.




Clubs hoping to close the gap on Manchester City are hoping Spurs can hand Guardiola's men a defeat which could stop them in their tracks.

And Pochettino believes he will need to say little to motivate his players before they step out at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday evening.
 


"There's always motivation to play this type of game", he said at a press conference.

"It's the type of game where you don't need to motivate the players, you don't need to talk to much.

"You can feel in the atmosphere after the Brighton game that they're so excited.

"For me, it's about enjoying it. You want to be there, you want to feel what happens on the touchline, feel what happens on the pitch."

Pochettino also admits that in his eyes Manchester City must be ranked as the best team in Europe on present form, which makes the challenge all the more exciting.

"We're going to play, for me, the best team today in Europe, not only in England.

"Because they're in their best form. It's so exciting. It's a massive challenge; the type of challenge you always want the possibility to have."

Tottenham have returned to winning ways in the league over the last two games, beating Stoke City 5-1 and Brighton 2-0, both at Wembley.
 