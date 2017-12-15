XRegister
06 October 2016

15/12/2017 - 21:25 GMT

Leeds United Tipped To Snap Up Free Agent Striker

 




Leeds United are being tipped to complete the signing of striker Alfredo Ortuno before then sending him on loan to Spanish second tier outfit Cultural Leonesa.

The Whites are tipped to make signings in the winter transfer window, which is now just weeks away from swinging open for business.




And Ortuno, who is a free agent following his departure from La Liga side Las Palmas last month, is on Leeds' radar, according to Diario de Leon.

It is claimed if Leeds are successful in winning the race for the 26-year-old then they would instantly send him on loan to Cultural Leonesa to develop.
 


Leeds already have one player on loan at the Spanish second tier side in the shape of midfielder Ouasim Bouy.

The Whites captured the Dutchman on a four-year contract in the summer and then sent him to Cultural Leonesa on a season-long loan deal.

Cultural Leonesa need to make signings in January to stave off the threat of relegation from the Segunda Division; the side are currently fourth bottom, in the final relegation spot.

Ortuno has made five appearances in La Liga throughout the course of his career.
 