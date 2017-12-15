XRegister
15/12/2017 - 11:59 GMT

Liverpool Star Picks Team-Mate Out As Manager Material

 




Andrew Robertson believes his Liverpool team-mate James Milner would be a great person to have as a manager.

The 31-year-old started out at Leeds United and made his first team debut for the Yorkshire giants in a Premier League game against West Ham United in November 2002, thereby becoming the second youngest player ever to play in the division, at the age of 16 years and 309 days.




Milner, who counts Newcastle United and Aston Villa amongst his former employers, joined Liverpool from Manchester City in 2015.

The ex-England international can play in a number of positions and has thus far amassed 105 appearances in all competitions for the Reds, scoring 14 times and setting up 25 goals.
 


And Robertson, who thinks youngsters at Liverpool can take a leaf out of Milner’s book, explained that besides being a great person to have as a team-mate, the former Manchester City Man can also become a good manager.

“He has had a great career”, Robertson told LFC TV, when asked about Milner.

“He has been around from an early age and he has just continued to go [on.]

“He is a top professional and young players can definitely take a leaf out of his book.

“Everyone looks up to him and he is still offering so much.

“He can play in a variety of positions, he would be a great person to have as a manager I think and he is a great person to have by your side as a team-mate.”

Milner, whose present contract with Liverpool runs until 2019, has made 20 appearances in all competitions in the present campaign, providing seven assists.
 