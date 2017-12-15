Real Madrid Join Chelsea And Barcelona In Chase For Brazilian Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Real Madrid are showing an interest in signing Barcelona and Chelsea midfield target Arthur next summer.



The Brazilian midfielder has caught the attention of Europe's heavyweights after he played a key role in helping Gremio win the Copa Libertadores earlier this year.











Chelsea have been linked with having an interest in the 21-year-old midfielder, but Barcelona are believed to be ahead in the race to sign the Brazilian from Gremio at the moment.



However, the Catalan giants are set to face competition from their bitter rivals Real Madrid, as according to Madrid-based daily Marca, the European champions are alive to the midfielder’s performances.





The Real Madrid hierarchy have been left impressed by Arthur and they believe that the Gremio midfielder could be a great addition to the squad in the near future.

It has been claimed that Real Madrid have also received assurances that the player has not committed to Barcelona and is open to other offers.



Arthur has a €50m release clause in his contract and for the moment Gremio are unwilling to sell the midfielder for anything less than the stated figure.



His suitors are aware that lowering the price will take time and they could be willing to wait until next summer to snare Arthur away from Gremio.

