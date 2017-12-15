XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

15/12/2017 - 14:19 GMT

Sure Graeme Murty Until End Of Season, But No Longevity In It – Former Rangers Star

 




Former Rangers striker Steven Thompson believes it is hard to argue against Graeme Murty keeping the job at Ibrox until the end of the season, however he does not feel there would be any longevity to the appointment.

Caretaker boss Murty has the Gers on a roll and they have now won their last four league games in a row to close to within five points of leaders Celtic.




Rangers players have consistently praised Murty's methods and there are increasing calls for the Gers to confirm him in charge until the end of the current campaign.

Thompson thinks Murty is building a compelling case for that to happen, but he does not feel the youth boss is the right man for the job longer term.
 


"I think that looks a more likely thing to happen with every week if he keeps winning games", Thompson said on BBC Scotland Sportscene Extra, when asked about Murty until the end of the season.

"At this minute in time with four wins out of four it's hard to argue against Murty keeping the job at least until the summer.

"I think it would be a short term appointment.

"There's no longevity having Murty there until the summer, but then they might want to just see it out, write the season off", he added.

Rangers sacked Pedro Caixinha towards the end of October and made a recent approach to speak to Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes about taking charge; he rebuffed the Gers though.

Caixinha has now taken over at Mexican outfit Cruz Azul.
 