Sure Graeme Murty Until End Of Season, But No Longevity In It – Former Rangers Star

Former Rangers striker Steven Thompson believes it is hard to argue against Graeme Murty keeping the job at Ibrox until the end of the season, however he does not feel there would be any longevity to the appointment.



Caretaker boss Murty has the Gers on a roll and they have now won their last four league games in a row to close to within five points of leaders Celtic.











Rangers players have consistently praised Murty's methods and there are increasing calls for the Gers to confirm him in charge until the end of the current campaign.



Thompson thinks Murty is building a compelling case for that to happen, but he does not feel the youth boss is the right man for the job longer term.





" I think that looks a more likely thing to happen with every week if he keeps winning games", Thompson said on BBC Scotland Sportscene Extra, when asked about Murty until the end of the season.