06 October 2016

15/12/2017 - 20:20 GMT

Very Nice – Celtic Boss Brendan Rodgers Is Fan of Hearts' New Stand

 




Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers insists that the new stand at the Tynecastle has impressed him, as he looks forward to visiting the ground with his Bhoys side this weekend.

The ground is one of Scotland's oldest, being home to Hearts since 1886, and is the sixth largest football stadium in Scotland.

                                                                                         



The new stand, which has recently been built at the ground, can hold 7,290 supporters and increases the seating capacity to well over 20,000. The former Liverpool manager, who takes his team to the ground for the first time since the completion of the installation insists it is nice to see the new stand and it will make the games between Celtic and Hearts more exciting.

"It’s a historical ground with great tradition", the manager said at a press conference.
 


"The new stand looks very nice. Hearts versus Celtic at Tynecastle are good games."  

On the possibility of rotation for Sunday's match, Rodgers said that his team are going through a busy schedule and therefore it is the right time for rotation and the involvement for the entire squad.

"We’ve had to manage the squad since July and the players have coped brilliantly.

"We've rotated without losing the rhythm in the team. I

"t's a very busy schedule for everyone in December and that’s when the squad comes into it."
 