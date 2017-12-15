Won’t Catch Celtic This Season Or Next But Great Strides Made – Former Rangers Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers striker Kevin Drinkell is of the opinion that the Gers are not going to catch Celtic this season and the next.



The Light Blues, who beat Hibernian 2-1 on Wednesday to extend their winning run in the Scottish Premiership to four games, presently find themselves in second spot in the league table.











Rangers have 36 points from 18 outings and trail leaders and their arch-rivals Celtic by five points; the Hoops also have a game in hand.



But Drinkell, who feels Rangers will fail to catch Celtic in the present campaign as well the next, believes the Gers are still not quite at the level of the Bhoys.





However, the 57-year-old was quick to add that Rangers are heading in the right direction, which is evident from their recent results.

“You have got to look at it from the context of where we are when”, Drinkell said on the Rangers official podcast, when asked if his former team can catch Celtic.



“Suddenly we have come forward in the last three weeks, while we have been behind them for five years.



“So, that’s going to take time and I hope there’s not too much pressure to do that.



“You are not going to catch them this year, you are probably not going to catch them next year.



“But as long as we are building towards that [we will be doing well], and in the last month we have made great strides.”



Rangers, who lost 2-0 to Celtic earlier in the season, are next up against St. Johnstone at Ibrox on Saturday as caretaker boss Graeme Murty bids to continue their resurgence.

