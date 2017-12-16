XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

16/12/2017 - 11:10 GMT

Bournemouth, You Could Get A Hiding – Former Liverpool Star Expects Reds Goals To Flow Soon

 




Former Liverpool defender Phil Babb is certain the Reds are going to give a real hiding to a team soon after struggling for goals in their last two league games – and warned Bournemouth it could be them.

Jurgen Klopp’s side scored seven against Spartak Moscow earlier this month, but struggled to break down a tough Everton defence in a 1-1 draw at Anfield last weekend before playing out a 0-0 draw against West Brom in midweek.




The two draws have seen them drop out of the top four for the time being and Babb is keen to see Liverpool try and execute different methods in order to break down resolute defences in the coming games.

However, the former Liverpool defender is pleased with the chances the Reds have continued to create despite their struggles inside the penalty box and is confident they are going to score big in a game soon enough, perhaps on Sunday against Bournemouth.
 


“It’s about unlocking this defences”, the former Red said on LFC TV.  

“They camp five, six across the edge of the penalty box and sometimes we try and go down the middle too much.

“We have got to change it up, we have got to use some of the pace and trickery out wide and deliver low crosses inside the box.

“But I think the manager is right, we are creating chances and I have no doubt that a team soon are going to get another hiding from us and it might be Bournemouth this weekend.”

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is the Premier League’s top scorer at the moment with 13 goals this season. 
 