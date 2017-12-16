Bournemouth, You Could Get A Hiding – Former Liverpool Star Expects Reds Goals To Flow Soon

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool defender Phil Babb is certain the Reds are going to give a real hiding to a team soon after struggling for goals in their last two league games – and warned Bournemouth it could be them.



Jurgen Klopp’s side scored seven against Spartak Moscow earlier this month, but struggled to break down a tough Everton defence in a 1-1 draw at Anfield last weekend before playing out a 0-0 draw against West Brom in midweek.











The two draws have seen them drop out of the top four for the time being and Babb is keen to see Liverpool try and execute different methods in order to break down resolute defences in the coming games.



However, the former Liverpool defender is pleased with the chances the Reds have continued to create despite their struggles inside the penalty box and is confident they are going to score big in a game soon enough, perhaps on Sunday against Bournemouth.





“It’s about unlocking this defences”, the former Red said on LFC TV.

“They camp five, six across the edge of the penalty box and sometimes we try and go down the middle too much.



“We have got to change it up, we have got to use some of the pace and trickery out wide and deliver low crosses inside the box.



“But I think the manager is right, we are creating chances and I have no doubt that a team soon are going to get another hiding from us and it might be Bournemouth this weekend.”



Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is the Premier League’s top scorer at the moment with 13 goals this season.

