06 October 2016

26 August 2015

16/12/2017 - 11:50 GMT

He Crosses Ball Just Like David Beckham Used To – Former Liverpool Star Salutes Red

 




Former Liverpool defender Phil Babb has compared Andy Robertson’s crossing ability with Manchester United legend David Beckham.

The Reds snapped up the full-back from Hull City last summer and despite an encouraging start, the defender has struggled to earn game time this season.




With Alberto Moreno injured, the Scot has started the last three league games and has been a bright spark on the left flank with his ability to put good balls into the penalty box.

Babb is convinced Robertson deserved more opportunities this season after making a good debut and believes his crossing ability is a real asset for any team to have.
 


The former defender claimed that the Scot’s ability to whip in balls from the flanks reminds him of former Manchester United and Real Madrid winger Beckham.  

Asked if Robertson could have played more this season, Babb said on LFC TV: “I think yes.

“In his debut he was brilliant.

"The quality he delivered from the left hand side was sublime and created chance after chance – we just couldn’t convert from them.

“I am big fan of him, he’s got the energy, he’s composed on the ball and I mentioned that delivery – he puts in the ball like Beckham used to do, he puts a whip on it and pace – it’s so hard to defend against.

“He’s just got to take his chance.”

Robertson has six appearances to his name this season and is yet to play a minute of football in the Champions League, something he will hope changes in the new year, with Liverpool drawn to face FC Porto in the last 16. 
 