Lads, That Wasn’t Acceptable – Tottenham Legend Gets Tough On Spurs Players

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur legend Graham Roberts has dubbed Spurs' performance in their 4-1 defeat at Manchester City unacceptable.



Hopes were high amongst sides aiming to close the gap on Premier League leaders Manchester City that Mauricio Pochettino's men could do something on their visit to the Etihad Stadium.











But Spurs were second best as Pep Guardiola's men eased to a 4-1 win, Spurs' only goal being an injury time consolation from Christian Eriksen to add some respectability to the scoreline.



Former Tottenham defender Roberts was left hugely disappointed with what Spurs' players served up.





And he is sure Pochettino will also know what they produced at the Etihad was not acceptable for Tottenham.