Lads, That Wasn’t Acceptable – Tottenham Legend Gets Tough On Spurs Players

Tottenham Hotspur legend Graham Roberts has dubbed Spurs' performance in their 4-1 defeat at Manchester City unacceptable.
Hopes were high amongst sides aiming to close the gap on Premier League leaders Manchester City that Mauricio Pochettino's men could do something on their visit to the Etihad Stadium.
But Spurs were second best as Pep Guardiola's men eased to a 4-1 win, Spurs' only goal being an injury time consolation from Christian Eriksen to add some respectability to the scoreline.
Former Tottenham defender Roberts was left hugely disappointed with what Spurs' players served up.
And he is sure Pochettino will also know what they produced at the Etihad was not acceptable for Tottenham.
Roberts wrote on Twitter: "Not often I say it about our side, but that simply was not an acceptable performance and I am sure they and the manager know it.
"Every single one of them [was] off their game today.
"It was not one individual.
"We are a team.
"All need to take responsibility today", he added.
Spurs are now down to seventh spot in the Premier League standings and are next in action next weekend when they head to take on Burnley at Turf Moor, looking to bounce back.