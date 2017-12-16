XRegister
16/12/2017 - 20:21 GMT

Mark Hughes Is Having Christmas Off – Former Chelsea Star On Stoke Manager’s Future

 




Former Chelsea defender Jason Cundy does not expect the Blues to be facing a Stoke City team led by Mark Hughes for their final game of 2017.

Antonio Conte's Chelsea play host to Stoke on Saturday 30th December, their last game before heading into 2018.




But former Chelsea star Hughes is in big trouble at the bet365 Stadium and the Potters are just one point above the relegation zone after being handed a 3-0 home defeat by West Ham United.

They lost 1-0 at Burnley in midweek and 5-1 at Tottenham Hotspur last weekend – and Cundy thinks it is a matter of time until Hughes is sacked.
 


"He'll have Christmas off", Cundy said on Chelsea TV, when looking ahead to the match.

"Five last weekend, three this weekend, the fans want him out.

"It's a matter of time."

Stoke have two games they will hope to win before a trip to Chelsea, with West Brom at home next weekend followed by a Boxing Day trip to Huddersfield Town.
 