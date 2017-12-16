Mesut Ozil, That Was A Gem – Arsene Wenger Delights As Arsenal Beat Newcastle

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsene Wenger has insisted that Arsenal deserved the three points despite the close nature of his side’s 1-0 win over Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.



The Gunners controlled the ball and proceedings from the first minute, but Newcastle came the closest to scoring in the opening minutes when Mikel Merino found Jamaal Lascelles' head and Petr Cech had to turn the ball around the post to stop the visiting side from taking the lead.











Rafael Benitez’s men sat back and frustrated Arsenal despite the home side’s dominating the proceedings. The Gunners finally got their opening when Alexis Sanchez’s shot was blocked and the ball was nodded clear but Mesut Ozil hit a first time volley to lash into the top corner to give Wenger’s team the lead.



The Gunners continued to knock at Newcastle’s door and Granit Xhaka next came close when he found space to shoot but his low shot skimmed past Rob Elliot’s left-hand post.





Newcastle managed to keep Arsenal at bay until the break, but the second half started with Arsenal playing with the same kind of vigour and dominating the game.

However, despite all their domination, Cech was again called into action when Jacob Murphy stepped up from the left flank to drive a low shot on target which the Arsenal goalkeeper deflected away.



Arsenal continued to have most of the ball, but struggled to again break down Newcastle, who did some desperate defending to keep themselves interested in the game.



And Newcastle again came close to scoring an equaliser when Joselu’s shot, which took a deflection, had Cech beaten but it just rolled agonisingly wide of the Arsenal ‘keeper’s post.



Arsenal’s slender lead continued to look under threat when Ayoze Perez’s shot went over the bar as the home fans got edgy as the game entered the final ten minutes.



The home side managed to hold on despite a few nervy moments and scored a close win over Newcastle, whose horror run in the league continued.



Wenger admits that the last few minutes of the game became nervy as Arsenal were protecting a slender margin, but he believes his side deserve the three points and was delighted to see Ozil get on the scoresheet again.



He stressed the importance of the win as he feels Arsenal have not been getting the results that their recent performances deserved.



The Frenchman told BBC’s Match of the Day programme: "Overall we deserved to win – we had plenty of chances. In the final 10 minutes we became edgy. Overall, I feel we dominated.



"It was physically difficult today after three games in six days.



"Ozil's goal was a gem. Good that he scores important goals. That was a great goal.



"The strange thing in our last games is that our displays have been good but we didn't win. That's why it's important to win today.”



Arsenal’s next assignment is the EFL Cup quarter-final against West Ham at the Emirates on Tuesday night.

