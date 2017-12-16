XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

16/12/2017 - 14:02 GMT

Pawel Cibicki Starts – Leeds United Team vs Norwich City Confirmed

 




Fixture: Leeds United vs Norwich City
Competition: Championship
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Leeds United have announced their starting line-up and substitutes to host Norwich City at Elland Road in a Championship clash this afternoon.

The Whites are unbeaten in their last three league matches and have risen to sixth spot in the table, within striking distance of the playoff places.




Leeds are without striker Caleb Ekuban, while Pierre-Michel Lassoga lacks the match fitness to return.

Boss Thomas Christiansen continues with Felix Wiedwald in goal, while in defence he picks Pontus Jansson and Liam Cooper as the central defensive pairing. In midfield, the Leeds boss goes with Ronaldo Vieira and Kalvin Phillips, while further forward Pawel Cibicki starts. Samu Saiz and Ezgjan Alioski play, with Kemar Roofe up top.

If the Leeds head coach wants to make changes then he can look to his bench, where options include Pablo Hernandez and Vurnon Anita.

 


Leeds United Team vs Stoke City

Wiedwald, Ayling, Cooper, Jansson, Berardi, Vieira, Phillips, Cibicki, Saiz, Alioski, Roofe

Substitutes: Lonergan, Shaughnessy, Pennington, Anita, O'Kane, Hernandez, Grot
 