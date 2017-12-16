Sensational, Brilliant, Huddersfield Fans Just Like Leeds United Fans – Former Top Flight Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Tottenham Hotspur forward Garth Crooks has admitted the Huddersfield Town fans remind him of the Leeds United supporters in the way they follow their team away from home and back them.



Huddersfield fans packed out the away end at Vicarage Road on Saturday afternoon as David Wagner's men crushed Watford 4-1 to give fresh impetus to their bid to survive in the Premier League this season.











Crooks was hugely impressed with the Huddersfield fans and admits that they remind him of the Leeds faithful.



And the former Tottenham Hotspur forward says that from a player's point of view, the backing is magnificent to see.





" The following from the Huddersfield fans is just sensational", Crooks said on the BBC's Final Score programme.