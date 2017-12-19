Chelsea Receive Boost As Target Prefers Premier League, Snubs Offer From China

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea have been given a boost with the news that Paris Saint-Germain winger Lucas Moura is interested in a transfer to the Premier League, after snubbing a big money offer from China.



Lucas has fallen down the pecking order at the Parc des Princes, with the Brazilian managing to clock up just 79 minutes over six appearances in all competitions in the present campaign.











PSG want to sell the 25-year-old, who has received a lucrative offer from a Chinese club, to help bring in cash following a summer of heavy spending, with Neymar alone costing €222m.



Chelsea have been linked with the Brazilian and, according to French outlet Buzz Sport, Lucas does not want to move to China.





The winger does not want to leave Europe and would be interested in a switch to the Premier League if he does leave PSG.

Chelsea have been linked with being keen on Lucas and could move for him if they opt to sell Willian next month.



Lucas, whose future at PSG was uncertain in the summer, has thus far amassed 229 appearances for the French giants, scoring 68 times and setting up 69 goals.



He also has 35 caps and four goals for Brazil to his name.

