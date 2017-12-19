Claim From Italy: Juventus Fuming As Man Utd Target’s Brother Holds PSG Talks

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus are no longer planning to offer Manchester United and Real Madrid target Paulo Dybala a new contract after his brother made a secret trip to Paris to hold talks with Paris Saint-Germain, it has been claimed.



The Argentine striker is one of the hottest names in the transfer market and has been tipped as the next big name to leave Juventus in the upcoming transfer windows.











Manchester United and Real Madrid have been linked with a move for the striker next summer and even Barcelona and Manchester City are believed to be keeping tabs on his situation.



However, according to Italian sports daily Corriere della Sera, Mariano Dybala, his agent and brother, recently held secret talks with PSG over a move for his brother.





It has been claimed that Mariano flew to the French capital and held a meeting with PSG, which Juventus were unaware of, and it has left the Italian champions fuming.

Juventus were preparing to offer Paulo a new and improved contract in line with his status in the squad, but the club are now unlikely to open any talks over a new deal because of Mariano’s actions.



It is understood that the striker's brother has left several big European clubs under the impression that he can convince Paulo to leave Juventus at any given point.



Other agents such as Mino Raiola and Jorge Mendes are claimed to be trying to sign Paulo up.

