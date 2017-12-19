Inter Racing To Close Pre-Contractual Agreement With Defender After Manchester United Make Enquiries

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter have moved into pole position to sign Stefan de Vrij from Lazio and are racing to do the deal after Manchester United, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona made enquiries.



The Netherlands international, whose present contract with Lazio is set to expire at the end of the season, is yet to sign a new deal with the Rome-based club.











Inter have had De Vrij on their radar for a year and now believe they are rapidly closing in on the centre-back.



According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter have agreed a five-year contract worth €3.5m per year with De Vrij, with other bonuses also included in the deal.





But Inter need the Suning group, who own the club, to give the green light for the pre-contractual agreement to be signed with De Vrij.

And Inter feel they have no time to lose as Manchester United, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona have all been in touch to find out about De Vrij's situation.



The centre-back, who joined Lazio from Feyenoord in 2014, also has 33 caps for the Netherlands to his name.

