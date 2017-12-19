Let’s See – Agent of Liverpool Target Coy On Client’s Future

Follow @insidefutbol





The agent of Liverpool linked defender Sime Vrsaljko has remained non-committal about his client’s future at Atletico Madrid.



The 25-year-old right-back has struggled with injuries this season and has not been a regular starter in Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid team.











His reduced role at the Wanda Metropolitano has led to speculation of a January departure, with Liverpool, Napoli and Inter Milan linked with being interested in signing him in the winter window.



Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis recently admitted to his interest in the right-back, but insisted that Atletico Madrid are unlikely to allow him to leave in the middle of the season.





Vrsaljko has started the last two league games for Atletico Madrid, but Giuseppe Riso, the player’s agent, has remained coy on his client’s future with the Spanish giants.

Asked about the defender’s future ahead of January, Riso told Italian outlet Calciomercato.com: “He’s an important player and now he is playing at Atletico Madrid.



“Let’s see.”



Vrsaljko, who has 32 caps for Croatia to his name, has more than three years left to run on his current deal with Atletico Madrid.

