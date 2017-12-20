Fernando Torres Desperate For Man Utd Target Antoine Griezmann To Stay

Follow @insidefutbol





Atletico Madrid striker Fernando Torres has admitted that he would love it if his team-mate Antoine Griezmann decides to stay put at the club beyond end of the season.



The France international was reportedly close to joining Manchester United last summer until Atletico Madrid were banned from signing any new players, which led to him staying in Spain.











However, the transfer speculation around Griezmann refused to dry up as he has been continuously linked with leaving the Spanish giants next summer.



While Manchester United are still keen on Griezmann, Barcelona have been mooted as the likely destination for the 26-year-old next season.





But the transfer saga took a fresh twist on Tuesday as Atletico Madrid lodged a complaint against Barcelona for illegally approaching the player, with Los Rojiblancos now reportedly preferring selling the Frenchman to Manchester United.

And Torres, who thinks Atletico Madrid can retain their star players, explained that he would be extremely happy if Griezmann decided to stay at the club.



"Griezmann is with us and we have to enjoy him”, he said on Radio Marca.



“Atletico can retain their best players.



“I would love if Griezmann wants to stay at Atletico."



When asked if Griezmann wants to stay at Atletico Madrid, Torres replied: “You have to ask him, but when he has decides to stay, it will be because he wanted to.



“I always want to stay at Atletico.”



Griezmann, whose present contract with Atletico Madrid runs until 2022, has scored seven goals and provided five assists in 19 games this season.

