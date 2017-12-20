Inter Preparing To Offer Improved Terms To Keep Chelsea Linked Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter Milan are planning discuss the terms of a new contract with Chelsea linked defender Milan Skriniar, who is also a Barcelona target.



The 22-year-old defender has been in impressive form Inter this season and has played a key role in helping the Serie A giants to again challenge for the Scudetto.











His performances have led to other clubs looking at the defender and Chelsea scouts reportedly watched the player in action last month as they decide on their targets.



Barcelona have also been keeping tabs on the Slovak defender with a view to signing him next summer and it is understood Inter are aware of the interest Skriniar has been generating.





And according to Italian sports daily Corriere dello Sport, the Serie A giants are plotting to sit down for talks with the player’s representatives over a new deal at the end of the season.

Inter are keen to look at the defender’s performances over the course of the entire campaign and accordingly offer him improved terms on a new four-year contract in the summer.



The potential new deal will significantly improve his wages and he will be expected to earn a salary of around €2m per season.



Skriniar joined Inter from Sampdoria last summer and has established himself as a key player in Luciano Spalletti’s defence this season.

