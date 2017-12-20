Ligue 1 Pair Looking To Take Chelsea Target On Loan

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea linked winger Lucas Moura has emerged as a target for Bordeaux and Rennes in the January transfer window.



The Brazilian winger’s stock has fallen this season at Paris Saint-Germain and he has become a bit part player under Unai Emery, leading to speculation over his future at the club beyond January.











The 25-year-old has an offer from the Chinese Super League, but he is unwilling to move to China and there is also speculation that Chelsea could be interested in signing him in the winter window.



However, it seems, the Brazilian could continue in France as according to France Football, Bordeaux and Rennes are interested in signing the winger from the Parisians.





It is understood that the two Ligue 1 clubs would want Lucas on loan with an option to buy has been mooted as a possible solution for Moura’s future.

PSG are prepared to listen offers for the winger in the January window and are believed to be asking for an eventual transfer fee of around the €25m mark.



Lucas joined PSG from Sao Paulo in 2013 and has scored 46 goals and provided 50 assists in 229 appearances for the club thus far.



He will enter the final year of his contract with PSG in the summer.

