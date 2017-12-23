Carlos Pena On Bench – Rangers Team vs Kilmarnock Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Kilmarnock vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)



Rangers have named their side and substitutes to take on Kilmarnock at Rugby Park in a Scottish Premiership encounter this afternoon.



The Gers recently announced that caretaker manager Graeme Murty has been appointed permanent boss on a deal until the end of the season and the former youth coach will want to start his proper reign off with a win











Murty however must make do without midfielder Ryan Jack, who is suspended, while Lee Wallace, Graham Dorrans, Jordan Rossiter and Kenny Miller are all out injured.



The Rangers manager has Wes Foderingham in goal, while at the back he goes with David Bates and Danny Wilson in the centre. Ross McCrorie slots in just in front of the back four, while Jason Holt and Declan John also take spots in midfield. Alfredo Morelos and Josh Windass are goal threats.



If Murty needs to make changes at any point in the 90 minutes he can look to his bench, where options include Carlos Pena and Ryan Hardie.



Rangers Team vs Kilmarnock



Foderingham; Tavernier, Bates, Wilson, Hodson; Candeias, McCrorie, Holt, John; Morelos, Windass



Substitutes: Kelly, Barjonas, Cardoso, Hardie, Herrera, Pena, Kranjcar

