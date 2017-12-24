Monaco Weigh Up January Approach For Everton Linked Ligue 1 Winger

Follow @insidefutbol





AS Monaco are considering making an offer for Everton linked winger Martin Terrier in the January transfer window, which swings open in a matter of days.



The 20-year-old is one of the rising stars of Ligue 1 and was linked with a move to England last summer before he agreed to join Strasbourg on loan from Lille, where he has again impressed this season.











Everton were tracking him before his loan move and have continued to be listed as admirers of the talent.



However, any potential move from Everton for Terrier could meet stiff competition from Monaco as according to French sports daily L’Equipe, the principality outfit have been keeping tabs on the young winger.





Monaco are always alive to young talents across Europe and Terrier’s rise has not gone unnoticed, with claims that the club could consider making an offer for him in January.

The Ligue 1 giants are also prepared to wait until the summer if the winger wants to continue his loan stint at Strasbourg and they could look to exploit Lille’s financial problems at the end of the season.



Terrier, who has three goals and two assists in Ligue 1 to his name this season, will enter the final year of his contract with Lille at the end of the current campaign.



He is also a regular for France Under-21s and has seven goals in five appearances for the young blues.

