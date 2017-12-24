Serie A Side Secure Fresh Funds To Make Move For Manchester United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter have secured the funds to make a move for Manchester United creative midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan in the January transfer window.



The Armenian midfielder has become a peripheral figure at Manchester United and there are suggestions that Jose Mourinho is willing to listen to offers for him next month.











Borussia Dortmund are contemplating re-signing their former player in the winter window, but he has generated considerable interest from Serie A giants Inter.



It is understood the Nerazzurri have secured funding of €50m, which could be put to use in the January window and the club are set to approach Manchester United for Mkhitaryan.





According to Italian sports daily Tuttosport, Inter are expected to offer to sign Mkhitaryan on an initial loan deal with an option to make the move permanent at a late date.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United are willing to accept such an offer as the club are only expected to agree to a loan move for the Armenian if the agreement contains an obligatory purchase option.



Inter have some work do before convincing Manchester United and their case is not helped by the fact that they were stubborn in negotiations when the Red Devils wanted to sign Ivan Perisic in the summer.



It could also be the case that Mkhitaryan would favour a move back to his former club Dortmund over a transfer to Italy with Inter.

