Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s Manchester United Quit Options Narrow

Follow @insidefutbol





Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke believes that the financial mismatch between Manchester United and his club would hinder the possibilities of negotiating a deal to sign Henrikh Mkhitaryan, meaning one less option for the player to leave Old Trafford.



The attacking midfielder's future has been a matter of speculation with the Armenian still not managing to cement a starting spot in Jose Mourinho's playing eleven.











The 28-year-old has not managed to start a match for Manchester United since 5th November and came on only as a substitute in the team's last two games against Bristol City in the EFL Cup and Leicester City in the Premier League, respectively.



The Portuguese manager has also been sceptical about Mkhitaryan's performance, casting further doubt on his future at the club.





The player concerned has drawn interest from his former club, along with Italian giants Inter, though Dortmund's CEO insists that doing a deal with the Red Devils seems impossible given the financial implications, which he insists he well knows.

"I know the economic details of his transfer to Man United like nobody else", Watzke told German daily Bild.



"That's why [his return] is only conceivable with a great deal of imagination."

