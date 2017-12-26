XRegister
06 October 2016

26/12/2017 - 22:38 GMT

Real Pleasing Factor – Celtic Hunger Impresses Brendan Rodgers

 




Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has saluted how hungry his players are to continue winning after they beat Dundee 2-0 at Dens Park on Boxing Day.

The Bhoys came out 2-0 winners against Dundee at Dens Park, in the process extending their lead at the top of the table to eleven points.




The win pleased the former Liverpool manager, who believes his Celtic players have shown their hunger to win every time they have taken to the pitch this season.

“The players have shown a consistent motivation to work well", Rodgers told his club's official website.
 


“They are very focused on what they want to achieve and that’s been the real pleasing factor for me. It’s not just about motivation for the team because you see that in all teams.  

“The difference with this group of players is the consistency with the motivation.

"It’s week after week with these players and day after day in how they prepare themselves and how they sacrifice themselves for success.”

Rodgers also took time to speak about injured winger Jonny Hayes, who had to be stretchered off after a collision with Dundee's Josh Meekings in the 28th minute of the match.

“We’re hoping it’s only bruising to the shin.

"It must have just been a clash of the shin pads.

"Two tough players and let’s hope they’re okay.”

The Hoops have won 15 of their 21 league games this season, drawing another five, with their only loss coming against Hearts earlier in the month.

The loss put an end to their 69 game unbeaten run in domestic competition, though since that they have won three out of three in the league.
 