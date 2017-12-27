XRegister
06 October 2016

27/12/2017 - 13:52 GMT

Claim From Belgium: Three Offers On Marouane Fellaini’s Table

 




Marouane Fellaini is getting ever closer to the exit door at Manchester United as three clubs have tabled an offer to sign him next summer.

Fellaini, whose current deal expires at the end of the season, has rejected an offer of a new contract from Manchester United and has been considering leaving the club next summer.




Jose Mourinho wants to keep the player but for the moment negotiations between the club and the Belgian have not led to an agreement over a new deal.

And according to Belgian daily La Derniere Heure, Fellaini has offers from three different clubs regarding a free transfer away from Manchester United next summer.
 


The midfielder is considering his future at Manchester United and wants a sporting challenge when it comes to making a decision over his next club.  

The identity of the three clubs is still unknown, but the former Everton midfielder has been courting interest from clubs across Europe since news of his stalling negotiations with Manchester United emerged.

Besiktas have been more than willing to take him to Turkey next summer and his situation at Manchester United is also being closely monitored by Paris Saint-Germain.

On a free transfer, Fellaini is emerging as an attractive option for the Parisians.
 