XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

27/12/2017 - 18:37 GMT

Niko Kranjcar and Eduardo Herrera Play – Rangers Team vs Motherwell Confirmed

 




Fixture: Rangers vs Motherwell
Competition: Scottish Premiership
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

Rangers have announced their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Motherwell in a Scottish Premiership fixture this evening.

The Gers slumped to a damaging 2-1 defeat away at Kilmarnock and sit three points behind second placed Aberdeen in the standings. Graeme Murty's men also have the Old Firm clash against Celtic at the weekend and will want to claim the win to prepare in the right way.




Murty is without the suspended Josh Windass, while Graham Dorrans and Kenny Miller are also out of action. Lee Wallace is not yet ready to return.

Rangers have Wes Foderingham in goal, while in the centre of defence Murty selects Bruno Alves and Danny Wilson. Ryan Jack and Jason Holt slot into midfield, with Niko Kranjcar. Ross McCrorie operates in a defensive midfield role, with Alfredo Morelos and Eduardo Herrera the attacking options.

If the Gers boss needs to make changes he can look to his bench, where options include Carlos Pena and Ryan Hardie.

 


Rangers Team vs Motherwell

Foderingham, Tavernier, Wilson, Alves, John, McCrorie, Holt, Kranjcar, Jack, Herrera, Morelos

Substitutes: Kelly, Hodson, Candeias, Pena, Hardie, Barjonas, Bates
 