Niko Kranjcar and Eduardo Herrera Play – Rangers Team vs Motherwell Confirmed

Fixture: Rangers vs Motherwell

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Rangers have announced their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Motherwell in a Scottish Premiership fixture this evening.



The Gers slumped to a damaging 2-1 defeat away at Kilmarnock and sit three points behind second placed Aberdeen in the standings. Graeme Murty's men also have the Old Firm clash against Celtic at the weekend and will want to claim the win to prepare in the right way.











Murty is without the suspended Josh Windass, while Graham Dorrans and Kenny Miller are also out of action. Lee Wallace is not yet ready to return.



Rangers have Wes Foderingham in goal, while in the centre of defence Murty selects Bruno Alves and Danny Wilson. Ryan Jack and Jason Holt slot into midfield, with Niko Kranjcar. Ross McCrorie operates in a defensive midfield role, with Alfredo Morelos and Eduardo Herrera the attacking options.



If the Gers boss needs to make changes he can look to his bench, where options include Carlos Pena and Ryan Hardie.



Rangers Team vs Motherwell



Foderingham, Tavernier, Wilson, Alves, John, McCrorie, Holt, Kranjcar, Jack, Herrera, Morelos



Substitutes: Kelly, Hodson, Candeias, Pena, Hardie, Barjonas, Bates

