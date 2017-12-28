XRegister
X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

28/12/2017 - 13:37 GMT

Dutch Outfit Set For Windfall Following Virgil van Dijk’s Liverpool Switch

 




Dutch outfit Willem II are set for an unexpected windfall from Virgil van Dijk’s big money move to Liverpool.

Liverpool have agreed to pay a world record fee of €84m for a defender to Southampton for the signature of Van Dijk, who will officially become a Red on 1st January.




A late bloomer, the defender joined Willem II’s academy in 2008, but struggled to receive an opportunity in the first team and had to leave the club for FC Groningen for a taste of senior football.

Dutch giants such as Ajax and PSV Eindhoven showed little interest in him and he only made a name for himself though his performances at Celtic, which led to his transfer to Southampton in 2015.
 


And according to Dutch daily De Telegraaf, Willem II, who did not give Van Dijk an opportunity in their first team, are set to receive €600,000 from the Dutchman’s move to Liverpool as part of FIFA’s solidarity payments.  

It is a considerable windfall for a club of their size and it has been claimed many at Willem II are scratching their heads at their failure to notice Van Dijk’s talent as a centre-back.

Now the world’s most expensive defender, Van Dijk will be looking to prove his billing and improve Liverpool’s under fire defence with his experience and nous.

The Dutchman will be available to pull on the Liverpool shirt when the Reds play Everton in the FA Cup on 5th January.
 