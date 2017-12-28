Liverpool Boss Undecided On Letting Leeds United Target Leave On Loan

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he is yet to take a final decision about whether letting youngsters such as Ben Woodburn and Marko Grujic to leave on loan in January.



The duo have struggled for game time in the current campaign and have been linked with leaving Anfield temporarily during the winter transfer window.











Woodburn, who has managed to make just one appearance for Liverpool this season, when he came on as a late substitute during the Reds’ 2-0 loss to Leicester City in the EFL Cup in September, is wanted by Leeds United and Sunderland.



On the other hand, Grujic is a target for Brighton and Aston Villa, with the young midfielder managing just 109 minutes of action over six appearances in all competitions in the ongoing campaign.





And Klopp, who explained that he is still undecided about letting the likes of Woodburn and Grujic leave on loan next month, insisted that most of his charges will remain at the club.

“We will see”, he told the club’s official site, when asked whether temporary deals may be lined up for the likes of Grujic and Woodburn.



“These boys are all really close – much closer than you can see when I do the squad.



“We have to decide at one point if it makes sense that they stay.



“For a lot of them, it makes sense that they stay here because we need them. For a few, maybe it makes a little bit less sense.



“We will see – nothing is decided so far. We will see which clubs are asking and then we have to make a decision whether it is good for the boy or not and all these things.



“But, really, for most of them there will be no transfer window.



“They will stay here.”



Liverpool, who thrashed Swansea City 5-0 on Boxing Day, are next up against Leicester City on Saturday.

