06 October 2016

26 August 2015

29/12/2017 - 13:05 GMT

Celtic Want To Make Fans Proud By Beating Rangers – Brendan Rodgers

 




Brendan Rodgers has admitted that Celtic want to make their supporters proud by beating Rangers in the Glasgow derby on Saturday.

The Hoops, who are undefeated in their last seven outings in all competitions against the Gers, have already beaten their arch-rivals once this season, when the Scottish champions won 2-0 at Ibrox in late September.




Having already won the Scottish League Cup this season, Celtic could end the year 14 points ahead of Rangers if the Bhoys win at Paradise.

And Rodgers, who insisted that games against Rangers are always special, stated that Celtic are keen to make their supporters proud by grabbing the bragging rights in the high-voltage derby.
 


"They’re always great fixtures to be involved in wherever they’re at”, he said in his pre-match press conference on Friday.

“Of course it’s always special to play these games at Celtic Park and it's the last game of what has been an incredible year for us, we obviously want to win it.

"We want to make our supporters proud and we want to win the game.

“We want to finish off with three points and look to perform well."

Celtic, who saw their 69-game unbeaten domestic run came to an end with a surprising 4-0 loss to Hearts earlier in the month, have since won three league games on the trot.

Rodgers’ team are currently eight points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.
 