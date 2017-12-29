Juventus Meet Agent of Man Utd and West Ham Linked Schemer

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus have pressed the accelerator in the chase for Manchester United and West Ham linked midfielder Bryan Cristante and recently had a meeting with the player’s agent.



Cristante has attracted the prying eyes of many clubs this season with his performances for Atalanta, whom he joined on loan from Benfica in January this year.











Atalanta are expected to take up the option of signing him on a permanent basis for a transfer fee of €5m soon, but his future seems far away from Bergamo at the moment.



Manchester United and West Ham have been linked with having an interest in him and Inter are believed to be pressing forward with their efforts to sign Cristante.





And according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus have stepped up to the plate for Cristante and recently had talks with the player’s agent to get their noses ahead in the race.

The Italian champions are aware of the level of interest in Cristante has generated and are keen to have an edge in the race, which led to the meeting with his agent.



Atalanta are prepared to have an auction for Cristante next summer and believed to be eyeing a transfer fee of at least €25m.

