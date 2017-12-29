XRegister
06 October 2016

29/12/2017 - 14:09 GMT

Mauricio Pochettino Won’t Give Verdict On Virgil van Dijk Move But Confirms January Deals Desire

 




Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino does not want to be drawn on Liverpool paying a world record fee for a defender to sign Virgil van DIjk from Southampton.

The Saints will bag an astonishing £75m from the Reds when the transfer window officially swings open next week – Van Dijk has been handed the number 4 shirt at Anfield.




Pochettino is not keen to weigh in on Reds boss Jurgen Klopp spending such a big sum on one player.

But the Spurs boss confirmed he will look to see whether he can do something to improve his squad over the course of the January transfer window as he aims to bolster his options for the second half of the campaign.
 


Asked about Van Dijk's fee at a press conference, Pochettino replied: "Nothing to say about that.

"Not my problem. It is not my club or my business.

"For us it [the January window] is to see if there is an opportunity to try to improve the squad and to sign some good quality players."

The Tottenham manager insists however that if he cannot find the players he is looking for, then he will not dip into the transfer market for the sake of it as he is happy with his squad.

"If it is not possible then I am happy with my squad."

Tottenham are next set to take on a Swansea City side with a new manager at the helm in the shape of Carlos Carvalhal, with the meeting between the two clubs at the Liberty Stadium on Tuesday evening.
 