Mauricio Pochettino Won’t Give Verdict On Virgil van Dijk Move But Confirms January Deals Desire

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino does not want to be drawn on Liverpool paying a world record fee for a defender to sign Virgil van DIjk from Southampton.



The Saints will bag an astonishing £75m from the Reds when the transfer window officially swings open next week – Van Dijk has been handed the number 4 shirt at Anfield.











Pochettino is not keen to weigh in on Reds boss Jurgen Klopp spending such a big sum on one player.



But the Spurs boss confirmed he will look to see whether he can do something to improve his squad over the course of the January transfer window as he aims to bolster his options for the second half of the campaign.





Asked about Van Dijk's fee at a press conference, Pochettino replied: " Nothing to say about that.