Manchester United Make Initial Contact For PSG Winger, French Giants Unimpressed

Manchester United have started the ball rolling in their efforts to sign winger Lucas Moura from Paris Saint-Germain, but the reaction in France has not been positive.
The Red Devils have been strongly linked with Lucas, a player they missed out on in 2012 after looking to have a deal in the bag.
PSG are ready to let the Brazilian leave for the right price and Chinese Super League side Hebei Fortune have already come calling for the wide-man.
But Lucas has not been keen to give Hebei an answer as he is waiting to see what options he has to remain in Europe.
Manchester United have now made the first contact over signing Lucas, according to French magazine Le 10 Sport.
While no official offer has been made, it is claimed Manchester United's initial contact has left PSG cold, with the Red Devils not showing signs of meeting the French side's asking price.
With the transfer window swinging back open in a matter of days, it remains to be seen what further action Manchester United take in their pursuit of Lucas.