Rangers Did Well Last Time But We’re Up For It – Celtic Star

Craig Gordon admits that Rangers did well on their last visit to Paradise to play Celtic, but neverthless insists the Bhoys are heading into today's derby clash in good heart.



Rangers failed to win any of their six meetings in all competitions with Celtic last season, with their sole draw coming at Paradise when Clint Hill scored a late equaliser to make it 1-1.











Celtic, who have already defeated Rangers this season, will head into the high-voltage clash on the back of a three-game winning run.



And Gordon, who remembers Rangers' fighting display at Paradise last season, however insisted that Celtic are feeling good about themselves.





"They did quite well last time at Celtic Park”, he said in a pre-match press conference on Friday.

“They came out, had a bit of a go and it was a difficult game for us. This is another one.



“Three clean sheets in a row off the back of our only defeat.



“We are feeling good about ourselves."



Gordon, who explained that Celtic will be up for the Glasgow derby, said that he is expecting a fantastic atmosphere at Paradise.



"It’s a big game and everybody knows it’s a big game”, he continued.



“We’re right up for it. We’ve performed well in the pressure games over the past few years and this is another one.



“The stadium is always packed and the atmosphere is always fantastic."



While Celtic, who have won the Scottish League Cup this season, are top of the table with 50 points from 21 matches, Rangers are two places and 11 points behind.

