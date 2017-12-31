Philippe Coutinho To Barcelona In January Just Doesn’t Make Sense – Former Premier League Striker

Former Premier League and Bundesliga striker Jan Aage Fjortoft thinks if Liverpool have agreed to sell Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona in January then it is very bad business on the part of the Reds.
Barcelona wanted to sign Coutinho in the summer and the Brazilian wanted the move, but Liverpool would not sell and he stayed put.
The Spanish giants are again keen just days from the opening of the January transfer window and speculation has gone into overdrive that they may get their man.
And on Sunday morning Barcelona's kit providers Nike advertised Barcelona shirts with Coutinho's name on, offering free personalisation until 6th January.
Nike has since deleted the listing, but speculation is raging that Liverpool have agreed to sell Coutinho to Barcelona, something which would more than fund their £75m signing of defender Virgil van Dijk.
And Fjortoft thinks if Liverpool have agreed to sell Coutinho mid-season then it is a bad move.
The former striker wrote on Twitter: "I have tweeted before that I thought there is some sort of understanding that Coutinho will leave Liverpool after this season for Barcelona.
"But in this transfer window? Doesn’t make sense.
"If so. Very bad business by Liverpool", Fjortoft added.
Coutinho has been a key man for Liverpool so far this season and seeing him walk out of the door next month would be a blow for the Reds.