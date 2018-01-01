XRegister
06 October 2016

01/01/2018 - 09:50 GMT

This Is Best Thing About Celtic – Bhoys Star

 




Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon believes the best thing about the club are the fans.

The Hoops faithful are known to back the team in every game, especially at Paradise, with the supporters once again creating a memorable atmosphere when Rangers visited Celtic Park for a Scottish Premiership game at the weekend; the match ended in a goalless draw.




Even Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain's players appreciated the atmosphere the Celtic fans created at Paradise during Champions League matches this season.

And Gordon, who has been with the Scottish giants since 2014, feels the fans are the best thing about Celtic.
 


“The best thing about Celtic are the fans”, he told Celtic TV, when asked what he likes the most about the club.

Gordon went on to reveal that his footballing idol is Italy and Juventus legend Gianluigi Buffon.

“My footballing idol is Buffon”, he continued.

Gordon, who has thus far turned out 196 times for Celtic, has helped the Bhoys to win three league titles, three Scottish League Cups and a Scottish Cup.

His present contract with the Scottish champions runs until the summer of 2020.
 