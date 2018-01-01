This Is What Rangers Need Financially To Compete With Celtic – Former Gers Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Alex McLeish has put a figure on what he believes Rangers need to challenge Celtic for the Scottish Premiership title, saying the Gers need to match the Bhoys in terms of spending power.



Rangers have been struggling to land a blow on Celtic since they returned to the top flight, with Mark Warburton and Pedro Caixinha both having occupied the dugout.











The Gers did hand Caixinha substantial transfer funds in the summer, but the Portuguese's arrrivals have not powered the side to compete with Celtic at the top of the Premiership.



Much has been made of the financial disparity between Celtic and Rangers, and McLeish, who was linked with taking over at Ibrox earlier this term, makes no bones about the fact he feels the Gers need to match their rivals' spending power.





And not just in the transfer market, but in terms of the wage bill too.