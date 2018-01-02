Selling Is Unimaginable – RB Leipzig Supremo Clear On Liverpool Target

Follow @insidefutbol





RB Leipzig chairman Oliver Mintzlaff has insisted that the club have long terms plans for Bayern Munich and Liverpool target Timo Werner.



One of the most exciting up and coming young talents in German football, Werner has played a definitive role on RB Leipzig’s rise in the Bundesliga and is expected to be part of Germany’s squad for this summer’s World Cup.











His performances in the Bundesliga have not gone under the radar of top European clubs and there are suggestions Bayern Munich and Liverpool have been keeping tabs on his development at the Red Bull Arena.



Werner has more than two years left on his contract and RB Leipzig have been contemplating offering him improved terms and securing his future for the time being.





Mintzlaff insisted that the club have no intention of selling the player in the future as Werner is a key part of RB Leipzig’s long term plans.

The RB Leipzig chairman told German sports daily Bild: “Timo is an extremely important player for us.



“He is the face of the club, he has taken huge steps with us and we are planning to hold on to him for the long term.



“Anything else is unimaginable at the moment.”



The 21-year-old striker has scored 33 goals in 55 appearances for the east German club.

