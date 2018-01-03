Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United Still Tracking Marseille Teenager

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United have not given up on tracking Marseille talent Boubacar Kamara.



Just 18 years old, Kamara had a host of clubs on his tail last year, but Marseille thought they had beaten off interest in the young midfielder by locking him down on a contract until the summer of 2020.











However, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, interest in Kamara has not died out and he is being actively tracked by Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund.



Kamara is currently out injured and has made five appearances in all competitions for Marseille in the current campaign.





Highly rated at the Stade Velodrome, Marseille will be hoping to once again see off interest in the talented defensive midfielder.

It remains to be seen when Kamara's suitors might launch a swoop to take him from the south of France.



The 18-year-old has been capped by France at Under-17, Under-18 and Under-19 level.

