Jurgen Klopp’s Agent Eases Liverpool Worries With Comment On Bayern Munich Job

Jurgen Klopp's representative Marc Kosicke has dismissed reports linking the Liverpool boss with the coach's post at Bayern Munich.



The German manager was in charge at Borussia Dortmund between 2008 and 2015 before moving to England to take over at Liverpool.











There has been a prevalent trend in Germany for Dortmund stars to join their rivals at the Allianz Arena, with the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Mats Hummels and Mario Gotze all taking the road to Bavaria.



And now Klopp is the latest person to be linked with a move, though the link has quickly been dismissed.





"There is nothing there," Kosicke told German TV channel Sport1 when asked about the rumours.

Bayern Munich are currently being managed by veteran coach Jupp Heynckes, who has managed to stage a revival after a poor start to the season under Carlo Ancelotti.



The Bavarians though are looking for a permanent replacement before the start of next season, with Klopp's candidature being seriously looked into.



The 50-year-old still has four-and-a-half years remaining on his contract at Anfield and has just signed Virgil van Dijk from Southampton for a world record fee for a defender.

