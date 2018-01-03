XRegister
26 August 2015

03/01/2018 - 12:23 GMT

Raith Rovers Are Massive – Celtic Youngster Can’t Wait For First Team Action In Loan Spell

 




Regan Hendry has insisted that he is excited at the prospect of tasting first team action, following his loan move to Raith Rovers from Celtic.

The 19-year-old, who joined the Scottish League One outfit on a loan deal until the end of the season on Tuesday, is yet to make his competitive first team debut for the Hoops.




However, Hendry featured for Celtic in their pre-season friendly with Lyon last summer, with the midfielder turning out regularly for the Bhoys Under-20s in the present campaign.

And the Scotland Under-19 international, who feels Raith Rovers are a massive club, is looking forward to playing first team football at Starks Park.
 


“It’s a great feeling”, he told Raith TV.

“I’ve been playing Under-20s football for a long time now and it’s good to get something new.

“Obviously Raith Rovers are a massive club, and I’m excited to get started.

“I’ve been with Celtic for four, five years now, I’ve been long enough, but I haven’t really had that chance with the first team yet.

“So, I‘m working for that chance here at Raith Rovers.”

Hendry’s new employers are firmly in the promotion mix as Rovers presently find themselves second in the League One table, just two points behind leaders Ayr United, who have played two games more.

On the other hand, fellow Celtic starlet Joe Thomson has joined Scottish Championship club Queen of the South on an Emergency Loan.
 