Claim From Spain: Barcelona Intensify Negotiations For Philippe Coutinho

Barcelona have entered the final laps of negotiations with Liverpool as they push to sign Philippe Coutinho in the January transfer window.



The Catalan giants’ attempts to sign the Brazilian failed last summer despite him slapping in a transfer request as Liverpool insisted on not selling him.











However, the water is flowing in a different direction in the winter transfer window and Barcelona, the player’s agents and Liverpool met in London on Wednesday to further progress talks between the two clubs.



And according to Catalan daily Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have entered the final stretch of negotiations for Coutinho and are expecting to get a deal over the line soon.





The player’s agents have been in London and they are trying to broker a deal between the two clubs which could see the fee rise to around €150m.

Liverpool are considering selling the Brazilian in January and despite denying receiving a bid from Barcelona, talks between the two clubs have progressed well over the last few days.



Coutinho will not be playing in the Merseyside derby on Friday night and does not want to risk injury ruining his dream move.



There are also suggestions that Barcelona are planning unveiling Coutinho as their player early next week.

