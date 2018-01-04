Henrikh Mkhitaryan Would Suit Inter – Former Italy International

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Italy international Luca Marchegiani thinks Manchester United’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan would be a nice fit for Inter Milan.



Mkhitaryan has struggled to make his mark in English football after joining Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2016, with the Armenian falling down the pecking order at Old Trafford in recent months.











Inter have been linked with making a loan move for the attacking midfielder in January, but it is believed that the Red Devils prefer a permanent transfer for the 28-year-old and could only agree to a loan deal if it includes an obligatory purchase option.



Besides Mkhitaryan, the Italian giants have also been credited with showing interest in Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Javier Pastore.





And Marchegiani, who feels Inter are lacking depth in the midfield department, believes both Mkhitaryan and Pastore would work well for the Nerazzurri.

"They [Inter] need a midfielder, more than a winger”, he said on Sky Italia.



“Inter do not need a substitute for [Ivan] Perisic or [Antonio] Candreva, they need midfielders.



“It's a team with little depth and nobody can provide service to [Mauro] Icardi up close, both Pastore and Mkhitaryan would be fine."



With Manchester United reluctant to loan out Mkhitaryan without an obligatory purchase option, it has been claimed that Inter are looking at the possibility of allowing Joao Mario to head to the Premier League outfit in a straight loan swap to get the deal done.



Mkhitaryan, who is also on the radar of Dortmund and Arsenal, has thus far scored twice and set up six goals in 21 appearances in all competitions for Manchester United this term.

