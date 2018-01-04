Leeds United Face Serie A Opposition For Long Term Attacking Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United face opposition from Serie A for the signature of Guingamp winger Yannis Salibur.



The Whites have continued to be linked with the 26-year-old over the last 18 months and it has been claimed they are still keen this month, with Salibur now in the final six months of his contract at Guingamp.











But Leeds are not alone in their admiration for the winger and, according to Sky Italia, Serie A giants Fiorentina are looking closely at a move for the Saint-Denis born star.



Salibur's contractual situation at Guingamp makes him an attractive proposition for La Viola.





The winger can move on from Guingamp for free in the summer, something which may make the French club keen to realise a fee for his services this month.

Salibur came close to joining Saint-Etienne last summer, but the move fell apart at the last minute amid suggestions he raised his wage demands, something he denied.



In the current campaign Salibur has made 13 appearances in Ligue 1 for Guingamp, scoring twice.

