RB Leipzig Make Big Move For Manchester United Linked Teenager

Follow @insidefutbol





Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig have made an aggressive offer for Manchester United linked Portugal youngster Umaro Embalo.



A star in Benfica’s academy, a number of top European clubs have been keeping tabs on the youngster and he was close to a move to Manchester United last summer.











However, the deal did not go through and Embalo has continued to impress for Benfica’s academy and has been a regular for their Under-18 side in this season’s UEFA Youth League.



And it seems his future at Benfica has come under the scanner again, as according to German daily Bild, RB Leipzig have made a bid worth €13m for the 16-year-old winger.





The Bundesliga club are convinced about the talent the youngster possesses and are prepared to go big in order to beat off competition from other top clubs for Embalo’s signature in January.

The east German side have developed a reputation for buying and developing young talent and Embalo could be the next top rated youngster to move to the Red Bull Arena.



The winger has a contract until 2019 with Benfica.



Embalo has also been a regular for Portugal in international youth football and is currently the captain of their Under-17 national side.

