06 October 2016

26 August 2015

04/01/2018 - 14:17 GMT

That’s How It Is – Jurgen Klopp Coy About Philippe Coutinho Situation

 




Jurgen Klopp has remained coy on Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho’s future at the club beyond this month's transfer window.

Liverpool stopped Coutinho from leaving by remaining bullish in the face of pressure from Barcelona last summer, but their stance has softened in the January window.




The two clubs are reportedly in advanced talks over Coutinho’s transfer and there is optimism from Spain that an agreement is on the cards that will see Barcelona paying up to €150m for the Brazilian in the transfer window.

The creative midfielder is also believed to be preparing a move to Spain this month, but Klopp has kept coy on talk of the player leaving Liverpool in the winter window.
 


He refused to add more fuel to the speculation surrounding Coutinho’s future and insisted that he is not going to address the rumours.  

Asked about the heavy speculation surrounding Coutinho and Barcelona, Klopp said in a press conference: “All the things I could say now will create stories, you’ll write stories anyway.

“I have nothing to say and that’s how it is.

“There is really nothing to say that can help me, the player and the club.”

Barcelona are hoping to get a deal over the line as soon as possible.
 