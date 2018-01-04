That’s Very Good Signing – Former Top Flight Star Salutes Looming Rangers Capture of Jamie Murphy

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Hibernian striker Tam McManus believes that Rangers' prospective new signing Jamie Murphy will be a good addition for the Gers.



The Scottish giants are close to finalising a deal for the Brighton and Hove Albion winger and put the former Motherwell man through his medical paces on Wednesday.











Murphy is set to be Rangers' second signing within the space of two days after Graeme Murty's side also finalised a deal for former Manchester United starlet Sean Goss.



McManus, a former Scottish top flight star, who has met winger Murphy off the pitch as well as viewing him on it, insists that that the winger will prove to be a good signing for Murty's men.





"[I] had the pleasure of playing golf with Jamie Murphy last year at the Chris Mitchell Foundation Golf Day. Really nice lad and think [he would] be a very good signing for Rangers", McManus wrote on Twitter.

"[I have] always rated him highly."



28-year-old Murphy helped Brighton win promotion to the English top flight last term, but has struggled for playing time under Chris Hughton in the Premier League, with just four top flight appearances to his name.

