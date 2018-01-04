Wanted To Retire At RB Leipzig But Now I Can’t Wait To Join Celtic In Dubai – Marvin Compper

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic new boy Marvin Compper has revealed that the lack of a defined role forced him to take the decision to leave RB Leipzig in this month's transfer window.



The veteran German defender joined Celtic in the transfer window and is expected to make his debut soon for the club as they look to get him up to speed.











The 32-year-old made just two appearances in the Bundesliga for RB Leipzig this season before leaving the club and the defender indicated that he never really wanted to depart.



Compper admits that he was planning to retire at the club and then take up a role in the club’s academy, but conceded that not being part of their plans this season forced him to join Celtic.





The defender believes he was at his professional best during his last few months at RB Leipzig despite not getting opportunities to play for the east German club.

Asked if he would have stayed at RB Leipzig had he been given a role to mentor young players, Compper told German outlet Sport Buzzer: “Yes, that would have worked.



“I wanted to finish my career at RB in two or three years and then continue working at the club, for example in the academy.”



He continued: “But being completely without a role was hard. I kept working by myself, didn’t spread any bad vibes and stayed with integrity.



“Now I have a new and exciting job.”



And Compper admits he is relishing linking up with Celtic at their Dubai winter training camp.



"I am counting the hours until I leave for the training camp", the defender added.

